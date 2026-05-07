India News | Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Returns Mid-air Due to Bad Weather Conditions, Lands Safely at Juhu Helipad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter "went out of its scheduled route this afternoon" but returned safely after the pilot noticed an "approaching storm system".

According to Shinde's office, the Deputy Chief Minister was travelling from Mumbai to Murbad today to attend a wedding ceremony in the family of one of his party office-bearers.

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation 2026: Samrat Choudhary Retains Home, Vigilance and Key Departments, Nishant Kumar Gets Health; Check Full List.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter went out of its scheduled route this afternoon. However, due to the pilot's timely alertness and presence of mind, the helicopter was turned back and safely landed at the Pawan Hans helipad in Juhu. No one was injured in the incident, and all those on board, including Deputy CM Shinde, are safe," Shinde's office said.

"No one was injured in the incident, and all those on board, including Deputy CM Shinde, are safe," it added.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Dissolved As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign After Election Defeat.

Shinde's office said that at around 3:30 pm, the helicopter took off from the helipad at Mahalaxmi Racecourse for Murbad.

However, shortly after reaching Airoli, "the pilot noticed an approaching storm system".

"Sensing potential danger, the pilot immediately informed Deputy CM Shinde and advised that the helicopter should turn back instead of proceeding further. He then promptly decided to reverse course. Within the next few minutes, the helicopter successfully landed at Pawan Hans Helipad," the Dy CM's office said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)