West Bengal Assembly Dissolved As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign After Election Defeat

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West Bengal Governor RN Ravi has dissolved the state legislative assembly following the end of its five-year term on May 7, bringing an anti-climactic end to the political standoff triggered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to resign after her party’s defeat in the assembly elections.

The Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening made public a letter issued a day earlier announcing the dissolution of the assembly with effect from May 7, 2026. The move came as the tenure of the assembly was due to expire after midnight. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign: What Happens if the Chief Minister Declines To Step Down?

Governor RN Ravi Dissolves West Bengal Assembly

Lok Bhavan Press Release pic.twitter.com/7BtEAtmTRQ — Lok Bhavan, West Bengal (@lokbhavan_wb) May 7, 2026

West Bengal Assembly Dissolved as Governor Issues Dissolution Order

The official communication issued by the Governor stated: "In exercise of the power conferred on me by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal with effect from 07th of May 2026".

Under Article 172 of the Constitution, a legislative assembly automatically dissolves after the completion of its five-year term. The outgoing Council of Ministers can continue in a caretaker capacity until a new government is sworn in. Mamata Banerjee Loses Again to Suvendu Adhikari by Margin of 15,114 Votes, This Time From Bhabanipur Constituency.

Mamata Banerjee’s Refusal to Resign

The political controversy began after Mamata Banerjee, addressing reporters on Tuesday evening, said she would not resign despite her party’s defeat in the elections. "I have not lost, so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not tender resignation," she had said.

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP’s electoral victory was the result of “loot” and maintained that she did not accept the mandate against her government. Her remarks led to sharp political reactions, with BJP leaders demanding her dismissal while opposition bloc leaders rallied in support of her stand.

Amid the ongoing political developments, the Trinamool Congress announced on Thursday that it would approach the courts to challenge the outcome of the assembly election that ended the party’s three consecutive terms in power.

Party leaders have indicated that they intend to contest the validity of the election results legally, although detailed grounds for the challenge have not yet been publicly outlined.

The dissolution of the assembly effectively clears the way for the transition to a new government following the election outcome. Constitutional experts note that while resignation by an outgoing chief minister is a convention, the expiry of the assembly’s term and formal dissolution by the Governor complete the constitutional process regardless of political disagreements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).