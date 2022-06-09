Fatehpur (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) An elderly couple allegedly ended their life by jumping in front of a train near a railway station here on Thursday, police said.

GRP inspector Ankush Kaithwar said that an elderly couple allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near Fatehpur railway station.

The couple was identified as Shivraj Raidas (68) and his wife Dhanpat (65), residents of Phulwama village under Ghazipur police station area.

He said that the family members of the couple did not know the reason behind the suicide.

Investigation has been started by sending both the bodies for a postmortem examination, police said.

