New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died after his clothes caught fire at his south Delhi home, police said on Sunday.

They received information regarding the incident at 12.45 pm following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A PCR call regarding a gas cylinder fire in Dakshinpuri was received. The team reached the spot and find the victim dead, a senior officer said.

The victim has been identified as Payare Lal.

According to the statement of his son Rampal, Payare Lal used the gas cylinder for heating in winter. On Sunday, when he was sleeping, his clothes accidentally caught fire. He later succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The body was sent to AIIMS for post-mortem. Proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police said.

There is no suspicion of foul play yet, they added.

