Kakori (Lucknow) (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17, (ANI) - A 70-year-old man died after being struck by a bullet during celebratory firing at a farewell function in the Gahalwara village under Kakori police station limits, police said on Thursday..

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:00 PM on April 16 during a ceremony held at the home of Chandu, son of Nadir, to bid farewell to his daughter. Around 40 to 50 members of the daughter's in-laws' family had gathered from the Kakori Mod area to attend the event.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

During the celebrations, shots were fired into the air, one of which fatally struck Chandu's elder brother, Shamsher alias Shera (70), son of Hashim. Shamsher was returning from offering namaz when a stray bullet hit him. He succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Following a preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts, police registered a case against unidentified individuals under relevant legal provisions. The body was sent for postmortem after standard Panchayatnama procedures were completed.

Also Read | CRPF 86th Raising Day 2025: CAPF, CRPF To Play Key Role in Wiping Out Naxalism From Country by March 2026, Says Amit Shah.

On April 17, police identified the accused as Imran, 25, son of Jabbar and a resident of Kakori Mod under the Para police station. He had reportedly arrived from the in-laws' side to attend the event. Based on electronic and physical evidence, as well as witness testimony, Imran was taken into custody.

In another case on April 3, a man identified as Sagar, who had been reported missing from Tilak Nagar in the national capital, was confirmed dead in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a full-scale investigation by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police.

The case was initially reported at Police Station (PS) Tilak Nagar after Sagar's family informed authorities that he had left a hotel he was operating on lease, but never reached home. Raising suspicion against certain individuals and fearing for his safety, the family prompted the registration of an abduction case.

Multiple police teams were deployed for technical and manual surveillance, and the family remained actively involved in the probe, as the suspects were known to them. Several individuals were detained for questioning, though the main suspects remain at large. Authorities have secured non-bailable warrants against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)