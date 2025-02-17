Noida, February 17: A two-and-a-half year old boy was killed after a man allegedly opened celebratory fire during a wedding procession here, police said on Monday. A case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest him, officials said. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said during the procession a man, Happy, claiming to be from the groom's village opened fire. Police said that Vikas Sharma and his family were watching the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child. Noida Shocker: Man Shot Dead Near Sector 137 Metro Station Over Property Dispute, Police Launches Search Operation (Watch Videos).

Toddler Killed in Celebratory Firing at Wedding Procession in Noida

The boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead during treatment, the DCP said. He said that a case has been registered against the accused and police teams have been formed to nab the accused.