Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D. Raja on Sunday stated that Elections should be conducted peacefully and fairly, and the Election Commission must ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, in response to the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

The CPI leader emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order during the election period, stating that violence in any form must be prevented to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

"During election time, maintaining law and order is crucial. Violence in any form, by anyone, must be prevented. Elections should be conducted peacefully and fairly, and the Election Commission must ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.", Raja told ANI.

Dularchand Yadav was killed in Bihar's Mokama while firing took place between the two groups while campaigning was going on for the Bihar assembly elections.

Yadav was reportedly supporting the Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadashini at the time of the murder.

Former Bihar MLA and Janata Dal (United) Mokama candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the case along with two of his associates.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma on Saturday said that Anant Singh and two his associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram have been arrested.

Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi, told ANI over the phone that Anant Singh should have been arrested sooner, as he added, "This is a good gesture, but it would have been good had they taken action sooner. Today, he was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning. When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner. But better late than never."

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

