Puducherry [India], April 17 (ANI): BJP's Puducherry unit president, S Selvaganabathy, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a significant number of seats in South India, citing the widespread acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the people of the region. He said that this support would be evidenced by the upcoming election results.

Selvaganabathy, also a Rajya Sabha MP, emphasised the BJP's track record, predicting a third consecutive victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted 'Mission South' as a cornerstone initiative of PM Modi, noting the surge of developmental activities across southern states.

"Mission South is a prime idea of PM Narendra Modi. Most of the developmental activities are taking place in the south. When PM Narendra Modi came to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, he received a very warm welcome here. People are starting to move towards and support the BJP. Due weight is being given to the Tamil language and culture," Selvaganabathy said while speaking to ANI.

Underscoring the BJP's commitment to Tamil language and culture, Selvaganabathy cited instances such as the inclusion of Tamil Nadu traditions during the inauguration of the new Parliament.

"When the new Parliament was inaugurated, the Sengol was taken from Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu saints performed the puja. These elections will tell how the people of South India have accepted PM Narendra Modi and the BJP," he said.

He further said that people have understood what the BJP is doing for them. PM Modi is giving weight to Tamil people and also learning the Tamil language, while DMK always talks for Tamil people but does nothing, he said.

Selvaganabathy said that the huge crowd at the BJP President JP Nadda Roadshow has proved that the BJP will win the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. People are supporting the BJP, he said.

Responding to accusations from the Congress regarding the absence of full statehood for Puducherry in the BJP's manifesto, Selvaganabathy dismissed these claims as attempts to divert public attention.

"Congress is trying to divert the people," he said.

He criticised the Congress for its failure to address the issue during its years in power, accusing them of neglecting Puducherry's sentiments. "Congress was in power for many years, both in the state and the centre, but they did nothing to grant full statehood to Puducherry. Congress never made any attempts to listen to the sentiment of Puducherry," he said.

"But now that the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi are trying and making sincere efforts to work for the people of Puducherry, the Congress people are telling a great lie to the people and they are trying to change the view of the public, particularly the Puducherry people, by telling them that they will give full statehood to UT when they come to power," he said.

He concluded by asserting that the Congress would take no meaningful action on this matter. (ANI)

