Electric floor plates at a multi-level parking lot in Green Park fell, causing damages to cars. (Photos/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Electrically-operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park fell on Tuesday, causing damage to some cars at the spot.

As per Delhi Police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: PM 2.5 Pollutants Level in Delhi's Air To Rise Up to 38% Post Deepavali, Says SAFAR.

The multi-level parking is currently blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection is done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)