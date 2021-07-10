Jaipur, July 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said electricity would be made available to the farmers for irrigation purposes during the daytime in all districts by 2023.

At present, the electricity is provided to farmers in 15 districts of the state.

Addressing an online function to mark the inauguration and foundation of several projects in Jodhpur, the Gehlot said the state government was working with commitment towards making the state self-reliant in the sectors of water and energy.

“It is our endeavor that quality electricity and drinking water should be available to every village and Dhani of the state,” he said

Stressing that Rajasthan has become a leading state in energy generation, the CM said that farmers in all the districts will get electricity in daytime for irrigation by the year 2023.

“At the time of independence, where a total of 13 MW power was available in Rajasthan, today 21,000 MW power is being generated (now). The state government is focusing on alternative energy sources and the target is to generate about 30,000 MW of solar power by the year 2024,” he said.

For this, the CM added, major companies are making investments in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)