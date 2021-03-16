Erode(TN), Mar 16 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kadambur forest area in the district, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Nagarathinam of Kundry village had gone into the jungle under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve to collect faggots, they said.

As the victim did not return home till evening, her husband along with some villagers went searching for her in the forest and found the woman's body bearing injuries.

Immediately, they informed the forest officials, who reached the spot and conducted inquiry.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

