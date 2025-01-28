Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) The authorities of ISKCON temple in West Bengal's Mayapur said it has sent two captive elephants to a private sanctuary in Gujarat, where they will live in the company of other rescued jumbos.

One of the two elephants trampled to death one mahout last year and caused physical disability to another in 2022.

“Considering the issue of public safety following a few accidents, we have to bid them adieu with a heavy heart. We are sure they will be living in a better place," ISKCON Mayapur spokesperson Sadananda Vrajeswar Das said.

The female elephants named ‘Bishnupriya' and ‘Lakshmipriya' had been with the Mayapur temple of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for more than 10 years, he said.

The jumbos used for festivals and rituals at ISKCON Mayapur started for Vantara elephant sanctuary in Jamnagar on January 19.

He said that ISKCON Mayapur had contacted several organisations for the past one year and authorities of Vantara were the most receptive.

The process to shift these elephants began following a nod from a high-powered committee of the Supreme Court.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had urged ISKCON Mayapur to release their live elephants to a reputable sanctuary.

PETA India Director of Advocacy Projects Khushboo Gupta said, “We commend ISKCON for taking compassionate steps to rehabilitate elephants Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya to Vantara and are hopeful that other temples and institutions keeping captive elephants will also be inspired to send them for rehabilitation.”

Now mechanical elephants can perform all the functions done by real jumbos, Gupta said.

