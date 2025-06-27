Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday emphasised on the Centre-state synergy to drive investments and innovation while ensuring sustainable mining.

Inaugurating the second North East Mining Ministers' Conclave at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, he posted on X: "The Conclave marks a key step towards sustainable mining, ease of doing business, and enhancing centre-state synergy."

"It is expected to catalyse future investments, innovation, and inclusive growth in the North Eastern Region," Reddy added.

Addressing the conclave, Reddy underscored the North East's critical role in India's mining and energy roadmap, and maintained that the mineral-rich states of the region are now receiving focused attention to transform untapped resources into drivers of economic growth, employment and local empowerment.

The minister affirmed the Centre's full support to all NE states to develop state-specific mining action plans and stressed the importance of environmentally responsible, technologically advanced mining practices.

He also highlighted the need to align mineral initiatives with disaster preparedness, scientific research and community development.

Delivering the keynote address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has initiated the auction of seven limestone blocks in Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district, with five already auctioned and Letters of Intent issued, and the remaining two expected to be auctioned by August.

He expressed confidence that with the support of the central government and Indian Bureau of Mines, at least one of these limestone blocks could be operationalised by December 2025.

He said during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, the Mines and Minerals Department signed 14 MoUs securing investment commitments exceeding Rs 46,000 crore from national and international investors.

He added that the state cabinet has approved the formation of the Assam State Mineral Trust to promote sustainable mining and exploration of minor minerals.

The Assam Mineral Policy is in its final stage of formulation and is expected to be implemented within a month, Sarma said.

Emphasising inclusive development, he also highlighted community-level initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Khsetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) in education, drinking water, sanitation, welfare of women and children, senior citizens, and skill development.

Union MoS for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, in his address, noted the abundance of limestone and oxide reserves across Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim, highlighting that mining not only generates employment but also contributes directly to building a self-reliant India.

The inaugural day also included technical sessions on exploration activities, state reforms, incentives, sustainable coal mining, renewable energy prospects in the North East, and mine safety measures.

The second and final day on Saturday will feature detailed presentations by all eight North Eastern states on their mining sectors, speeches by state mining ministers and a summary of discussions highlighting collaborative strategies for responsible mineral development.

