India News | Empowerment of Women Committee Constituted for 2026-27; Hema Malini, Swati Maliwal, PT Usha Among Members

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted the Empowerment of Women Committee for the year 2026-27 with effect from April 21, 2026.

Senior BJP leader and MP D Purandeswari has been appointed as the Chairperson of the committee.

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The committee includes several women Members of Parliament from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Members from the Lok Sabha include Hema Malini, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Mahima Kumari Mewar, Smita Uday Wagh and others.

Rajya Sabha members include Sagarika Ghose, Swati Maliwal, Sudha Murty, PT Usha and others.

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The committee has been formed to focus on issues related to women's welfare, empowerment and development.

The Committee on Empowerment of Women was constituted for the first time on April 29, 1997, during the 11th Lok Sabha in pursuance of two identical resolutions moved in both the Houses of Parliament on March 8, 1996, for improving the status of women.

The Committee consist of 30 Members; 20 nominated by the Speaker from amongst the Members of Lok Sabha and 10 nominated by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, from amongst the Members of the Rajya Sabha. The term of the Committee does not exceed one year, and it is reconstituted year after year. The Members of the Committee are expected to work together for the empowerment of women, cutting across party affiliations. (ANI)

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