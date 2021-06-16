Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Wagoora in Naugam area of Srinagar, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Tuesday.

Two terrorists are trapped in the encounter and security forces are on the job.

#Encounter has started at Wagoora, Naugam area of #Srinagar. Two terrorists trapped. Security forces on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweetd. (ANI)

