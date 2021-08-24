Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Also Read | Tevan, the Glittering Personality of the Next-Generation.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Bangle Seller Under POCSO Act for Allegedly Touching 13-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately in Indore; 3 Held for Assaulting Him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)