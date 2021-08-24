Tevan is a leading personality of the musical world who has inspired and motivated millions of hearts. It is solely through his dedication and curiosity to glitter the industry, we have been blessed and fortunate enough to hear an exciting brand of music. He debuted his career with "Anyway" at the start of 2019 with the highly anticipated YouTuber J.O.J.O. H.D. (200k YouTube subscribers). Encouragingly, the single went on to garner more than 100K views in less than a month. It was the first of its kind on the highly-rated U.K. Platform G.R.M. Daily (4.44 Million YouTube subscribers).

Collaborating with well-renowned producer ATG on the project who has worked with the likes of Kelly Rowland, Dave East, Ms Banks, Afro B and Darkoo, in 2019, "Cloud 9" proved a game-changer in his career. Capitalizing on this success, he forged a close-working relationship with producer 33 who is best known for his work with Koomz (113k Instagram followers) and Deji's track "unforgivable" (1 million-plus YouTube views), this resulted in Tevan's third stage "SHOW GiRL", a timely summer anthem with elements of both afro-swing plus pop coupled with an international blend. The talent of tongue-twisting top-liner alongside the equally gliding flow of 33 gave it a unique edge.

The ongoing support of the first two singles led him to a headline show in Bulgaria. Hereby, Tevan performed alongside DJ Enay (Official World Tour DJ for Lady Leshurr - 516k Instagram followers) to a sold-out crowd for the very first time. Previous acts to have graced the same stage have been B Young , Faydee and Yxng Bane, which opened doors to an Eastern European market and territory that previously hadn't been capitalized by any U.K. artist. This was where Tevan met Shizo, the in-house producer for the leading Bulgarian Rap Sensation V: R.G.O. (103k Instagram followers), is currently rated as "Bulgaria's most exciting upcoming artist" in Hip-Hop/Rap. As time progresses, the sky is the limit and we could potentially be seeing Tevan featuring on the first ever UK/Bulgarian cross-over track in the future.

Tevan never looked back once he started performing on stages and was given the golden opportunity to perform at the local Croydon Mela and the London Mela; however, due to Covid restrictions, these events, unfortunately, got postponed and didn't take place. However, he was optimistic and worked hard to grab other opportunities.

With the endorsement and support from several industry starlets such as DJ Shraii (B.B.C. Asian Network DJ), DJ Jamz (B.B.C. Asian Network DJ, official DJ at DesiBeatz and official resident DJ at Wembley Boxpark), DJ Kye (B.B.C. radio presenter on B.B.C. Asian Network), all of which showed their backing of Tevan's new single by spinning it across radio and various events hosted by them. Furthermore, Rotimi (2.6 million Instagram followers) who is an American actor and singer best known for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz series Boss and starred as Andre Coleman on the hit show Power endorsed the track, leading to his first international co-sign in U.S.A. and resulted in an appearance on the highly-rated "The BOSS UP" mixtape.

During the pandemic, Tevan further polished his talents and took the time to work on himself. However, he believes working together with the right resources is paramount and is grateful he had the opportunity to work with some of the industry's finest, such as Hot Money Studios, Smriti Singh (social media/assets manager), and Patrick Osei (manager). They have led him onto the right path and footsteps towards the magnificent world of singing.

With the enthusiasm and willingness to enthrall the artistic world, he is now ready with the biggest release of his career. Collaborating with Daecolm on his latest project, who has penned for the likes of Chris Brown, Mario, Ella Mai, AJ Tracey, Wes Nelson and many more, the single promises to show excitement. In addition to this, the single was mastered by the world-renowned Chris Athens, who has lent his ear and touch to everyone from Rick Ross to Wiz Khalifa to Drake to Usher to N.E.R.D. to Erykah Badu. It’s safe to say this is definitely one to keep an ear out for later this year.

Thus, Tevan's inspiration to the youth has sparkled the musical world, and he is now ready with his exciting performances to boost the crowds and masses.