Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi chaired a coordination meeting with various departments to address key issues concerning Gurugram city. He urged officials to actively engage with informed citizens, seek their suggestions, and implement them on the ground.

Directing officials to expedite the construction and demolition waste processing plant, the Chief Secretary instructed them to deploy additional labour and hire more contractors to ensure timely completion of the project.

In pursuit of a Clean Haryana, Vivek Joshi directed officials to finalise the transfer of land for a new solid waste processing facility within 15 days. Tenders for processing approximately 14 lakh MT of legacy waste are already in the approval stage.

To enhance resource utilisation, an independent Solid and C&D Waste Management Cell will be established in Gurugram. This cell will include a joint commissioner, executive engineers, assistant engineers, and sanitary inspectors. The Chief Secretary further directed officials to hire additional manpower as needed to prevent delays in project completion.

Highlighting the need to address waterlogging issues on NH-48 near Narsinghpur village before the rainy season, Vivek Joshi reiterated that officials should collaborate with informed citizens, incorporate their inputs, and implement solutions effectively. He stressed the importance of involving public-spirited citizens in the grievance redressal process.

Regarding the transfer of land for the construction of an electric bus depot in Sector 65, Gurugram, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to complete the process within a month.

The meeting also discussed issues such as road repairs, land transfers, water scarcity, and sewer lines in Gurugram.

Senior officials from GMDA, Municipal Corporation, HSVP, Transport Department, NHAI, and other concerned agencies attended the meeting. (ANI)

