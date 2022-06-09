Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Food Safety Commissioner Sweta Mohanty on Thursday asked representatives of dairy units and dairy products manufacturers in Telangana to ensure sale of unadulterated products in the interest of public health.

In a meeting held with key representatives, the Commissioner also asked them to sell quality dairy products as milk is the basic food item for human consumption, an official statement said.

Dairy units were told to maintain prescribed quality standard and hygiene practice as laid down in the Food Safety Standards Act, 2006.

"Do's and don'ts have been explained in specific to the representatives," the statement added.

The Commissioner also mentioned that strict action will be initiated if any violation is reported in milk and milk products.

