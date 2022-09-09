Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) As he completed three years in office, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said that during his stay he ensured that the Raj Bhavan and the state government maintained regular communication.

“The chief minister and I meet regularly and hold discussions. If any issue comes up, we hold talks,” Mishra said on his relationship with the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

“Resolution to problems is found through dialogue and it is my endeavour that there is proper coordination (between the Raj Bhavan and the state government),” he said.

The Rajasthan governor said he had taken several steps in the last three years to make quality education available in state government-run universities for positive results in the future.

The governor is the chancellor of all 27 state universities in Rajasthan.

“A State University Management System will be implemented in collaboration with the state government for better management of universities,” he said.

Mishra said an ‘e-Samiksha' mechanism would also be developed for quality education and monitoring of innovations at the state-run varsities.

The governor said it had been decided to introduce a uniform curriculum across universities and workshops were being organised to implement the new education policy in these universities.

Action was also being taken to prepare a roadmap to increase the income of the universities from their own resources, he said, adding that these works would bring qualitative improvement in higher education.

Mishra has also initiated work on making 'Constitution parks' in universities to make youths aware about the basic spirit and high ideals of the Indian Constitution.

The Constitution parks will depict the journey of the Indian Constitution from its making to implementation through statues and pictures.

The Rajasthan governor said 100 per cent utilisation of the budget allocated in the tribal sub-plan area would be ensured. He announced that 49 villages of the tribal sub-plan area would be developed as model villages.

On the occasion, Mishra released three books, including "Sankalp Se Siddhi", which is based on his tenure.

