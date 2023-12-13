Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), a key public transporter in Mumbai, will have only clean energy-powered buses, mostly electric, in its fleet by 2027, said Maharashtra industry minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.

He was speaking in the legislative council during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature here.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

The BEST undertaking has already completed tender work for 3,000 electric buses and 200 buses that run on compressed natural gas (CNG), said Samant responding to a query by Shiv Sena (UBT) members of legislative council (MLC) Vilas Potnis and Sunil Shinde.

Of these 3,000 e-buses, 900 will be double-deckers, he said, adding that the CNG buses will be single-deckers.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ATS Arrests Man for Providing Information to Pakistani Operatives.

Samant said BEST plans to transition its entire bus fleet powered by non-polluting fuel by 2027 in its attempt to enhance passenger convenience and reduce Mumbai's carbon footprints.

The move aligns with the growing demand for sustainable public transportation as the number of daily passengers on BEST buses increased to 33 lakh in 2018-19, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)