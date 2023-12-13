Mumbai, December 13: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly providing confidential information to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives, officials said. The Mumbai unit of the ATS had received a tip-off that he was providing sensitive information about "areas restricted by the Indian government" for money, said an official release. DRDO Espionage Case: Accused Scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar Leaked Secrets To Get Intimate With Pakistani Agent, Called Her 'Babe', Reveals Maharashtra ATS Chargesheet.

The accused communicated with the Pakistani operatives through WhatsApp and Facebook during April 2023 to October 2023 and received money through online transactions from them, it said.

A case was registered against four persons including the arrested man and further probe was on, the release said.

