Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 26 (ANI): Manipur, a northeastern state which has faced its fair share of challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and conflict, is now becoming a State with a new wave of entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneurs here are focused on creating social impact through innovative solutions.

Also Read | Transport Woes Hit Germany Ahead of Monday Strikes.

These startups are not just creating jobs and economic opportunities; they are also addressing some of the most pressing social issues prevailing in the state. From healthcare to education to agriculture, these innovators are coming up with new ways to improve the lives of people in their communities.

One such startup is Pumeli, which is working to improve the lives of women artisans in Manipur. Pumeli sources handcrafted products directly from these artisans and sell them online, providing them with a larger market and fair prices for their work. The company's mission is to empower these women economically while preserving their cultural heritage.

Also Read | Paytm Gets 15-Day Extension to Apply for Online Payment Aggregator Permit.

Another startup making a positive impact in Manipur is Ya_All, which is focused on improving the mental health of young people in the state. Ya_All provides counselling services, support groups, and other resources to help young people deal with the challenges they face. The startup also advocates for greater awareness and acceptance of mental health issues in the community.

The agriculture sector in Manipur is also benefiting from the work of social impact startups. One such startup is Kisan Raja, which is developing innovative farming techniques and technologies to improve yields and reduce waste. Kisan Raja is also helping farmers connect with buyers directly, eliminating the need for middlemen and increasing their profits.

These startups are just a few examples of innovative solutions being developed in Manipur. What sets them apart is their focus on social impact. They are not just in it for the profits; they are also driven by a desire to create positive change in their communities.

The impact of these startups can be seen not just in the lives of the people they are helping, but also in the development of the state. By addressing social issues and creating economic opportunities, these startups are contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of Manipur.

However, these startups face a number of challenges. One of the biggest is a lack of access to funding and resources. Many of these startups are operating on shoestring budgets and relying on their own savings or the support of family and friends to get off the ground. This limits their ability to scale and reach more people.

Another challenge is a lack of awareness and support from the wider community. Many people in Manipur are not yet familiar with the concept of social impact startups and may not fully understand the value of their work. This can make it difficult for startups to attract customers, partners, or investors.

Despite these challenges, however, the potential of social impact startups in Manipur is immense. With the right support and resources, these startups could transform the state's economy and society. One way to achieve this is through increased collaboration between startups, the government, and the private sector.

The government could play a crucial role in supporting social impact startups in Manipur. This could include creating policies and programs that incentivize startups and provide them with funding and resources. The private sector could also play a role by investing in these startups and providing them with mentorship and expertise.

In addition, greater awareness and support from the wider community could help these startups reach more people and achieve greater impact. This could include initiatives to educate people about the value of social impact startups and the role they play in improving society.

Social impact startups in Manipur are creating positive change in their communities and contributing to the development of the state. These startups are innovative, driven, and focused on creating lasting impact. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)