New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of world environment day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kangana Ranaut congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emotionally connecting everyone to saving the environment with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as she planted a sapling at her Delhi residence on Thursday.

"Our earth and our environment are our biggest legacy. We have to pass them on to our future generations, just like we received them. As part of that, we are participating in the World Environment Day celebrations. I would like to congratulate PM Narendra Modi for emotionally connecting everyone with this save environment campaign with the 'ek ped maa ke naam' campaign," the BJP MP told reporters here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Aravalli Green Wall Project, Expands ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign on World Environment Day 2025 (See Pic and Video).

Posting about the sapling planting on X, Ranaut paid a tribute to people working on the grassroots level to save and conserve the environment.

"Today, on World Environment Day, we strengthened the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative by honourable Narendra Modi ji with a special tree plantation drive. I planted a sapling at my Delhi house. Also on this environment day, we pay heartfelt gratitude to all those who have dedicated their lives to saving the soil and the rivers, cleaning the planet, especially oceans from plastic waste," Ranaut's post read.

Also Read | RCB Fan Collapses While Dancing, Dies of Heart Attack During IPL 2025 Trophy Win Celebrations in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur also participated in the campaign by planting a sapling in Delhi.

Posting a picture of him planting a sapling, he urged others to participate in the environmental conservation campaign started by PM Modi.

"Trees are the basis of life on earth, and to promote tree plantation, the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Naam' started by the respected Prime Minister Shri

Narendra Modi ji to honour the mother power and protect and promote nature has emerged as a mass movement," his post read.

"I request all of you to actively participate in this environmental conservation campaign started by Modi Ji in the interest of the earth and plant trees," he added.

Ek Ped Maa ke naam, an initiative which combines environmental conservation and a tribute to mothers, was launched by PM Modi on June 5, 2024, exactly one year ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)