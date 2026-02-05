Srinagar (Jammu and kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against a former Assistant Professor of SKIMS Soura for allegedly concealing her British citizenship and fraudulently securing a government job by misrepresenting herself as an Indian citizen and permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a release, the EOW produced a chargesheet in FIR No. 76/2022 under Sections 199 and 420 RPC before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against Afshan Shabir, resident of Shibath Zadibal.

The case in question involves serious allegations against Afshan Shabir, who has been serving as an Assistant Professor at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura since her appointment in 2019. It has come to light that Shabir is a national of the United Kingdom and also holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. These factors raise significant concerns regarding her eligibility for a position within a government institution.

As per the release, the implications of her dual nationality and OCI status may conflict with the regulations governing public service appointments, prompting debate about adherence to legal and procedural standards in recruitment processes for government positions. As investigations continue, stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, underscoring the complexities of citizenship, residency, and eligibility in the context of public employment. The case not only sheds light on individual qualifications but also raises broader questions regarding the guidelines governing the hiring of educators and professionals in governmental roles.

The release stated that the investigation revealed that the accused applied for the post pursuant to Advertisement Notice No. 04 of 2015 as an in-service candidate and submitted documents, including a State Subject Certificate, declaring herself to be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of J&K. On the basis of these declarations, she was selected and appointed.

During the course of the investigation, official records, including her service book, personal file, application form, and selection committee minutes, were seized and examined. It surfaced that the accused had acquired British citizenship prior to her Government service and allegedly concealed this fact while applying for and continuing in Government service. The accused admitted to holding a British passport and an OCI card.

The investigation established that by misrepresenting her citizenship status, the accused fraudulently secured a public post, causing wrongful gain to herself and corresponding loss to the Government. Her services were terminated vide Government Order No. 23-SKIMS of 2022 dated August 20, 2022, and upon culmination of investigation, the chargesheet was produced before the competent court for judicial adjudication, the release stated. (ANI)

