New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Retirement fund body EPFO has processed and disposed of 98.5 per cent of the 15,24,150 applications for pension on higher wages (PoHW) as of July 16, 2025, Parliament was informed on Monday.

According to a written reply in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje, 4,00,573 demand letters were issued to applicants eligible for PoHW and 11,01,582 were rejected while 21,995 are pending.

"EPFO has processed and disposed of applications for pension on higher wages as per the directions of the Supreme Court in its judgement dated November 4, 2022. As on July 16, 2025, more than 98.5 per cent applications have been disposed off by EPFO," the minister said in his written reply on Monday.

The cases of PoHW are being processed on the basis of the decision of the Supreme Court on November 4, 2022.

Earlier in November 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld Employees' Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014.

The Employees' Pension Scheme amendment of August 22, 2014 had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members, along with their employers, to contribute 8.33 per cent on their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS.

It had given all EPS members, as on September 1, 2014, six months to opt for the amended scheme.

Later, the EPFO had also extended the deadline for members as well as employers to submit documents many times.

