India News | EPS Denies Support to TVK Govt Alleging Favours Asked in Return Amid Floor Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said he will not be supporting the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government amid the ongoing floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Alleging attempts to lure MLAs, Palaniswami claimed information had reached the party that some members were being offered ministerial posts and board chairman positions in exchange for supporting the government.

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"We are not an enemy party; we wish to function as a responsible Opposition," he said, adding that AIADMK MLAs would vote against the government in the Assembly.

Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party had won 47 seats under the "Two Leaves" symbol and asserted that the party had played a major role in making Tamil Nadu one of India's leading states.

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He highlighted the AIADMK government's achievements between 2011 and 2021, including the creation of six new districts, the implementation of the 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admissions, and the decision to bear all educational expenses for students admitted under the quota.

Palaniswami also said the AIADMK government declared the Delta region as a Protected Agricultural Zone.

Former AIADMK minister and MLA SP Velumani also spoke during the Assembly proceedings, following which supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami reportedly expressed objections over his remarks.

This comes as there appears to be two clear factions in the AIADMK, with one faction led by MLA CV Shanmugam claiming the majority and announcing support for the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

Shanumagan said that the majority of party members had rejected the proposal of forming a government with the support of the DMK.

This comes as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay is facing a floor test in the State Legislative Assembly to prove his majority.

BJP MLA M Bhojarajan said that the party will maintain a neutral stand in the Assembly.

The BJP, part of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, won a single seat as Bhojarajan secured Udhagamandalam with a narrow margin of 976 votes. The party has decided to maintain a neutral stand in the House.

On the other hand, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA Sowmiya Anbumani said in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the party will abstain from the floor test. PMK has four MLAs in the Assembly.

Congress, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs have extended support to the TVK government, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly took up the motion for the Vote of Confidence. Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs and expelled AMMK MLA Kamaraj, have also extended support to the TVK government.

The TVK holds 107 seats in the Assembly, after Vijay resigned from Trichy East and retained Perambur. The party seems to be sailing through the test after it gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. Adding one expelled AMMK MLA, the coalition's strength currently stands at 121 seats, breaching the majority mark. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)