Lion Hunting Viral Video: Lioness Stalks and Hunts Cow As Tourists Watch in Gujarat’s Gir Forest

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A video from Gujarat’s Gir National Park showing a lioness hunting a cow in front of safari tourists has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking debate online. The undated clip captures a dramatic wildlife encounter that unfolded near a tourist safari route inside the protected forest area.

The footage, widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter, shows the lioness patiently observing from behind a safari vehicle before targeting a cow that passes nearby. Tourists present at the scene recorded the incident on their phones as it unfolded in real time. Lion Rescue Video: Big Cat Pulled Out of Well in Gujarat’s Una After Hour-Long Operation, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Shares Clip.

Lioness Stalks and Hunts Cow As Tourists Watch in Gujarat’s Gir Forest

Viral Video Shows Lioness Hunting Cow in Front of Tourists

In the viral video, the lioness is first seen positioned close to a safari jeep, appearing alert and tracking movement in the area. Moments later, a cow walks past the vehicle, seemingly unaware of the predator nearby. The lioness waits briefly before launching a sudden attack. It then grabs the cow by the neck, triggering a struggle as the animal attempts to break free.

Tourists can be heard reacting in shock as the encounter escalates just a few metres away from their vehicle. The situation intensifies when a lion later joins the lioness during the hunt, turning the encounter into a full predatory scene. Bhavnagar: Man Approaches Feeding Lion for Photos, Narrowly Escapes Attack; Terrifying Video From Gujarat Goes Viral.

The combined attack, witnessed by safari visitors, adds to the dramatic nature of the video and has contributed to its rapid spread across social media platforms. The clip has been shared widely, including by users and accounts on X, where it continues to circulate with varying interpretations and commentary.

Wildlife observers note that such incidents are part of the natural food chain in habitats like Gir, which is home to the Asiatic lion and a diverse ecosystem of predators and prey.

About Gir National Park

Gir National Park in Gujarat is the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion in the world. The protected forest is known for regulated safari tourism, where visitors are allowed to observe wildlife in their natural environment under strict guidelines.

Incidents involving predator-prey interactions are rare but can occur within the park’s ecosystem, which supports a stable lion population and a range of herbivores. Forest officials have not issued an official statement on the specific viral video at the time of reporting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (DeshGujarat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).