New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that for the development of any nation, education should be both equitable and inclusive.

"Education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable. For the same, the country is including talking books and audiobooks as part of education. Based on Universal Design for Learning (UDL), an Indian sign language dictionary has been developed. For the first time in the country, Indian Sign language is being included as a subject in the curriculum," the Prime Minister said while inaugurating the Shikshak Parv conclave.

PM Modi launched five initiatives on the occasion, including Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

"Another major beginning taking place today is the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF). There was no common scientific framework in our country for our schools and education. This is now being changed."

PM Modi informed that the NISHTHA teachers' training programme will help the teachers to develop their technical skills which are need for the hour.

He also informed that he had asked the Olympians and Paralympians to visit 75 schools as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and encourage the students to pursue sports in the future.

"I have asked all the Olympians and Paralympians to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These sportspersons might encourage students to pursue sports in the future," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated teachers who received National Awards during his address.

"I want to congratulate the teachers who received National Awards. You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable."

The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India". Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State for Education Jitin Prasada were also present at the event. (ANI)

