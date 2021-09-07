Mumbai, September 7: The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). As per the guidelines, Ganpati mandals require permission from the concerned municipality or local authority to set up Ganpati pandals. In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed only 519 mandals to set up Ganpati pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Food: Go Vegan This Ganesh Utsav With These Plant-Based Modaks.

The 11-day festival will commence from September 10. Based on the state government's guidelines, the BMC has issued certain protocols for revelers to avoid crowding. Below are the guidelines and restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Famous Ganpati Mandals –Guidelines, Live Streaming Options and Other Information Before You Decide To Visit.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Guidelines: Protocols and Restrictions for Ganeshotsav in Mumbai

The height of idols should not exceed 4 feet for Ganpati mandals in public places.

The maximum height of Ganpati idols at home should not exceed 2 feet.

People should prefer metal, marble or clay idols for worship at home.

Immersion of idols should preferably take place at artificial ponds prepared by the local authority.

No procession will be allowed on the first day of the festival and on immersion day.

Ganpati mandals must ensure that there is no crowding at their pandals during aarti.

Only five volunteers are allowed inside pandals at any given time.

There should be facility for online darshan.

Mandals have been asked to organise health and blood donation camps instead of cultural or entertainment programmes.

For security during Ganesh Chaturthi, the Mumbai police have formed special teams in all 13 zones. Each team will have one senior police inspector, one API, two PSI and 11 constables. They will ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 related guidelines during the celebrations. In addition, they will also monitor if local police station is taking action against the violators.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).