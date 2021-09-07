The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his warmest wishes to the Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today.@IsraeliPM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2021

