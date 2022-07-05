Kochi, Jul 5 (PTI) Laying the foundation for a solar power project at a Milma dairy plant here, Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday said it is on its way to become the country's first fully solar powered dairy plant and expressed confidence that the facility would be a model for the country as a whole.

The Union Minister of State, who holds the Information, Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolios, said the Union government was working on a mission mode to double the income of farmers.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone at the Ernakulam dairy, Murugan said the central government has been implementing many projects and added that in 2019, the Centre formed a separate ministry for dairy development.

The Union minister also said that with the implementation of the solar project, electricity consumption can be reduced by almost 90 per cent in the plant.

"The solar power project with 2 MW capacity will be installed at Milma Dairy Plant, Tripunithura with an outlay of Rs 11.5 crore provided through the National Dairy Development Board," Murugan said in a release.

Elaborating on the various schemes being implemented by the Union government in the field of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy development, Murugan said a mobile veterinary unit will be allocated for every one lakh animals in the dairy sector.

The minister, in the release, said 29 such units will be established in Kerala.

Murugan also stated that out of the five model fishing harbors proposed to be set up in the fisheries sector, one will be at Kochi.

The statue of Dr Varghese Kurien, who raised India's success in the dairy sector to the global level, was unveiled at the ceremony by state Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani.

MPs Hibi Eden, Benny Bahanan, National Dairy Development Board Chairman Manesh Shah, MILMA Chairman Patil Suyog Subhash Rao among others spoke during the occasion.

