Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): The BJP's Rajasthan chief CP Joshi took a veiled dig at the Congress government amid the ongoing polling for 199 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, saying that every vote cast would be for good governance over 'terrorism' and justice over injustice.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote on Saturday, the BJP state chief said he was confident that the BJP would return to power in Rajasthan and the counting day, December 3, will seal the fate of the ruling Congress.

During his campaign-related visits to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Ashok Gehlot government of failing to put a check on 'terrorism' and looking away as 'riots' broke out.

He also hauled the Gehlot government over the coals over the rising incidents of crime against women in the state.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote in Chittorgarh on Saturday, the BJP MP said, "This is a festival of democracy and I would urge every single registered voter to exercise their franchise. Every vote cast today will stand for truth, justice, harmony, and good governance."

"Every vote will represent good governance over terrorism, truth over falsehood, and justice over injustice. So, every individual should come out and vote," Joshi told ANI.

On the party's chances of unseating the Gehlot regime in the state, the BJP state president said, "The BJP is well on course to return to power in Rajasthan. The lotus will bloom and the Congress will be defeated."

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

Many rebel candidates of the BJP and Congress withdrew their names after being persuaded by their respective party elders to do so. But still, about 45 rebel candidates from both parties are in the fray. These also include MLAs, former MLAs, and party officials.

Voting began for 199 seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.

However, polling for the Karanpur constituency was adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Voters, who queued up outside their booths early on Saturday, can cast their votes until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections, as per a poll official.

In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP finished at 73 seats.

Gehlot took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. (ANI)

