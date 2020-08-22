Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a lockdown during COVID-19 crisis but former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public 15 months before PM Modi, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Kamal Nath ji was ahead of Modi ji in one aspect. Modi ji imposed a lockdown during COVID-19 to save the lives of people but Kamal Nath ji had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public, 15 months before Modi ji," said Scindia here during the BJP Sadasyta Grahan Samaroh.

"When the Congress party came to power, people expected progress and development. Expectations were there that a clean government would be formed. But ultimately Congress spread corruption across Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Scindia continued saying that public wasn't allowed inside the Vallabh Bhavan but industrialists and businessmen were allowed.

"We didn't get to see any progress during Congress' regime but for them, corruption is the only courtesy. And I witnessed this situation and raised voice for the public," said Scindia. (ANI)

