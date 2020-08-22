Lava, the Indian smartphone manufacturer has officially launched a new feature phone in the country. Dubbed as Lava Pulse phone, the feature phone comes with several features and suitable price point, for what it has to offer. The company claims that the feature phone is the first device to get heart rate and blood pressure sensor. This new feature phone from Lava costs Rs 1,949. Lava Z66 Budget Smartphone With a 13MP Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India for Rs 7,777.

Lava Pulse Feature Phone Launched (Photo Credits: Lava)

This affordable feature phone comes in a single Rose Gold colour option. The phone maker is also offering a one-year manufacturer warranty for the handset and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories. Made from a polycarbonate body, the new Lava Pulse feature phone weighs 101gms.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the new Lava Pulse phone features a 2.4-inch display with QVGA resolution. There is 32MB of RAM along with 24MB built-in storage which can be expanded up to 32GB. The phone is backed by a 1,800mAh battery. The phone maker claims that it comes with super battery mode that can last up to 6 days on a single charge.

For photos, the feature device sports a 0.3MP primary VGA camera supporting video recording. It comes with features such as flashlight, Wireless FM Radio with recording capabilities, 3.5mm audio jack, MP3 support, Bluetooth, and Dual-SIM.

It also supports Auto Call Recording within folder and Number Talker. The phone is compatible with seven languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi that allow users to type in these languages. The Lava Pulse phone gets Blood Pressure and heart rate monitoring sensor that gives instant displays blood pressure and heart rate measurings on the screen by putting fingers on the ‘pulse scanner.

