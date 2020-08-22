Islamabad, August 22: Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan on Saturday imposed severe financial curbs on global terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi following the new restrictions issued by United Nations Security Council. After from Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Pakistan imposed financial curbs on Hafiz Saeed Ahmad of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Mohammad Masood Azhar of JeM and 85 others.

In the latest order, reported by Pakistani media, the government directed the authorities to seize all their properties and freeze their bank accounts. The Pakistan media reported that the government issued two notifications on August 18. In the notifications, the government announced sanctions on key figures of terror outfits like 26/11 Mumbai attack masterminds Hafiz Saeed Ahmad and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, JeM's Azhar and underworld don Ibrahim. It is to be known that Ibrahim emerged as India's most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings. Pakistan Remains in FATF's 'Grey List' as Imran Khan Govt Failed to Check Terror Funding to LeT, JeM.

Apart from the key terror outfits, Pakistan imposed sanctions on Taliban, Daesh, Haqqani Group, al-Qaeda and others. The sudden move is seen as Pakistan reaction to Paris-based Financial Action Task Force or FATF reminder to take action against terror groups and their funding. The FATF had in 2018 had put Pakistan in grey list and had askerd Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019. However, the deadline was extended amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent action is taken Pakistan after FATF stated it clearly that if Pakistan fails to comply by its directive, then the global body would push the Imran Khan-led country onto the "Black List" along with North Korea and Iran. It is to be known that the Pakistani parliament had cleared four bills linked to the conditions set up by the FATF earlier in August.

