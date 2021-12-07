Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Former Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim was on Tuesday appointed as the new chairperson of the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) by the state government, as per official notification.

Also Read | HPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

60-year-old Mukim, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, retired as the state chief secretary in August this year.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Says 'Vote Against BJP for Further Cut in Fuel Rates'.

The Gujarat government had constituted a selection committee for "recommending suitable names" for the post of GERC chairperson, the notification said, adding that Mukim was one of the two names suggested by the panel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)