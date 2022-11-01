Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Kishori Pednekar arrived at the Dadar Police Station in Mumbai after she was summoned in connection with the Slum Rehabiliation Authority (SRA) scam case.

The SRA flats scam case involved nine people alleging that no flats were given in exchange for their money.

Pednekar was summoned on October 31 by the Dadar Police after she failed to appear before it on October 29.

"A total of nine people had filed a complaint that money was taken in the name of getting SRA flats, but did not receive them," the Mumbai Police said on October 28 adding that Dadar Police have arrested a close aide of former Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

According to the police, Pednekar has not been named in the FIR so far.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had also accused the former Mumbai Mayor of possessing six SRA flats at Gomata Janata SRA Worli, reacting to which she said that she would put a lock on its door if she found any shop or the residence in her name.

"Though the SRA has already said that I do not have any role in this case, Kirit Somaiya continues to make false allegations. The media can speak to the chairman and security of this society and if any shop or residence is claimed to be in my name, I will put a lock on it," the former mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar said.

She further gave an ultimatum of seven days to conduct the inquiry and said that she lives here in this society on rent.

"Conduct inquiry within 7 days. I stay here on rent. Is it illegal to stay on rent? What kind of politics is it that I have been called for inquiry at Dadar police station? You have the power of Central government," she said expressing her faith in the police and the constitution.

Pednekar has also written a letter to the CEO of SRA to conduct an inquiry within seven days.

She further said that she doesn't like when her name is taken with the four persons arrested in the case and if required she can produce her bank statement to the police. (ANI)

