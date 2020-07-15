Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between Maoist and police personnel in Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday following which an extensive search operation was launched to nab the Maoists who fled.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said that the exchange of fire occurred at 9 am. The Maoists escaped leaving behind their goods.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Dutt said, "Today morning at 9 am an exchange of fire took place between Maoist and police at the Manuguru area committee, the Maoist have escaped, their bag, a weapon and other items have been seized, the search is still on."

"A constable sustained a minor injury during this operation," added Dutt. (ANI)

