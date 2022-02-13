Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Twenty six cattle, including cows, were rescued while another three died following a brief exchange of fire between the police and alleged cow smugglers during night patrolling in Bharatpur, officials said on Sunday.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the alleged cow smugglers opened fire at the night patrolling team as it chased the truck in which the animals were being illegally transported. The police, too, opened fire in self-defence.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Draft Papers Filed With SEBI, Likely to Raise Up to Rs 63,000 Crore From 5% Stake Sale.

During the exchange of fire, the truck hit the divider and then rammed into a tree. One of the accused named Zamod Meo (35) fell out of the truck. He sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital. The others managed to escape, police said.

While 26 cows and other cattle were rescued, three were found dead, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 37 Injured as Overcrowded Bus Turns Turtle in Chitrakoot.

A case has been registered against the accused and the truck seized, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)