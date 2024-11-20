New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

Also Read | Google Air View+: Tech Giant Launches New AI Feature To Tackle Air Pollution in India, Provides Useful Hyperlocal Air Quality Information; Check Details.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener sought the high court's direction to set aside the trial court's order on the ground that the special judge took cognisance of the chargesheet in the absence of any sanction for the prosecution of the former Delhi chief minister who was a public servant when the offence was allegedly committed.

On November 12, the high court sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Kejriwal's another plea challenging summons issued to him on the agency's complaint in the money laundering case.

Also Read | Cuttack Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl From Jharkhand Raped by Minor at Brick Kiln in Odisha, Critical; Accused Arrested.

The high court had refused to stay the trial court proceedings at this stage in the criminal case.

Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in the money laundering case. He was released on bail by the apex court in the CBI case on September 13.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that was lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)