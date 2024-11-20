Cuttack, November 20: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a temporary shelter at a brick kiln in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said. The minor has been admitted to the ICU of SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack and her condition is critical, they said.

The incident took place at Trisulia area in the district on Tuesday night. The parents of the girl, who are workers at the brick kiln, in their complaint lodged at Barang police station, stated that the accused is a 16-year-old boy hailing from Jharkhand. “The accused is also employed at the kiln and he was arrested following a series of raids in the area,” Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena said. Cuttack Shocker: Naked Youth Sexually Abuses Woman, Masturbates in Front of Her in Odisha; Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

"We had formed three police teams as the accused and the girl's family belong to Jharkhand. One team was sent to Jharkhand, another to other districts in Odisha and a third team carried out searches in nearby areas," Meena said. Investigation is underway, he said. Earlier this month, six people, including a minor, were arrested for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old college student in Cuttack.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers: