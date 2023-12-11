New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) An expenditure of Rs 305.36 crore has been made till November 30 from the allocated budget of Rs 340.33 crore for the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya project, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy gave this reply in reply to a query about the salient features of the museum on India's prime ministers in New Delhi and the total government expenditure made from the budget allocated for this project.

"Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on April 14, 2022. It recognises the contribution of all prime ministers of India and shows how our democracy has provided an opportunity for leaders from every class and tier of society to contribute to nation-building. It is a new digital museum spread over two buildings," Reddy said in his response.

'Building 1' comprises the old Teen Murti building, the gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru, Constitution galleries, Toshakhana and the private wing of Nehru, he said.

'Building 2' showcases the personal life along with the social, political and economic reforms of the succeeding prime ministers from Lal Bahadur Shastri to Manmohan Singh. Each gallery highlights the contributions made by them during their tenure as prime minister of India, Reddy said.

The Museum showcases the journey of Independent India guided by its prime ministers. It does not focus on the history of different states in particular, the minister said.

"An expenditure of Rs 305.36 crore has been made till 30.11.2023 from the allocated budget of Rs 340.33 crore for this project," he added.

