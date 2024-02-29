New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the news of deaths in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh was extremely painful and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

She also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

At least 14 people were killed and 20 injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned and fell into a deep valley near Badjhar Ghat under Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh in the early

hours of Thursday, a police official said.

"The news of many casualties in a road accident in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely painful. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray that all the people injured in this accident get well soon," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X.

