Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] February 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday expressed anguish and sadness over the loss of lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station. She expressed anger over the situation stating that no one is taking the responsibility of the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is extremely unfortunate and is the responsibility of the Indian Railways and the Rail Minister, who denies taking accountability of the incident".

She gave an example of Mumbai railway station by mentioning that if anything happens no one wants to take responsibility. As she said, "please understand that we have a number of rail accidents, derailments, and stampedes, even in Bandra Station in Mumbai, yet no one is taking responsibility... We are seeing passenger fares increase and a reduction in basic trains, and the passengers have been moving like cattle".

She concluded by saying, "Mahakumbh is a centre of faith, and its management is not at all good enough. When will the government hold itself accountable?"

A stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 pm, as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

A high-level meeting involving senior Delhi Police officials was held at the DCP Railways office in the national capital on Sunday to discuss the initial inquiry report into the February 15 stampede incident at the New Delhi Railway station.

Further, the Delhi Police have initiated inquest proceedings on the railway station stampede and the inquiry is being headed by a DCP rank officer.

According to Delhi Police Sources, as per the Standard Operating Procedure, six additional companies were supplied by the Police HeadQuarters (PHQ) to control the stampede-like situation while the SHO was instructed to set up additional barricades.

The Commissioner, Special CP Public Transport, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Railways were part of today's meeting.

The officials reviewed the inquiry report and discussed measures to address the loopholes in the announcing system and legal action to be initiated. Meanwhile, a two-member committee of the Indian Railways has been formed to investigate the stampede.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC). The committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the stampede incident.

As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the NDLS Railway Station to aid in the probe. (ANI)

