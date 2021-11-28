New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Top executives of Facebook India are expected to depose before a parliamentary panel chaired by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is scheduled to meet on Monday to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook India on the subject of safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The meeting will also deliberate on the security of women in the digital space, especially on social media.

Top officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will also depose before the panel on the same issue, according to the notice.

The panel has held several meetings on the subject and had summoned top executives of various social media platforms.

