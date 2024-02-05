Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday flagged off a train carrying Ram devotees to Ayodhya.

The special train journey for these devotees, who would be visiting the Ram Temple there, was arranged by the BJP.

"The fervour of Ram devotees will continue to soar. The people on board are lucky and are very excited about the trip to Ayodhya," senior BJP leader Fadnavis said.

The idol consecration of the Ram temple took place on January 22.

