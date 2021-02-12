Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday questioned the `delay' by police in filing a First Information Report in the alleged suicide by a 23-year-old woman in Pune city, and sought a thorough probe.

He has written to the Maharashtra Director General of Police about the incident and sought his intervention, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters.

The woman, who hailed from Beed district, died after falling from the balcony of a flat in Hadapsar area of Pune in the wee hours of Monday. Some social media posts had claimed that she was in a relationship with a state minister.

The woman was known for her videos on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

After her death, audio clips of her purported conservation with two persons also went viral.

"My office received 12 clips of two persons talking about the woman," Fadnavis said, adding that he forwarded these clips to the DGP's office.

"It is unfortunate that a young woman who was making her name on social media dies in suspicious manner. I can not understand what is stopping Pune police from filing an FIR," the former chief minister said.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday that a state minister was involved in the case.

A senior official from Wanwadi police station told PTI on Friday that an accidental death report was registered in the case, and an FIR is registered in such cases only if probe confirms that it was a suicide.

"There was no suicide note. But we are probing all angles," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)