Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Amid chaos over deaths allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for engaging in the politics of "blame and counter-blame".

Speaking to ANI, he said if the BJP, which has ruled Madhya Pradesh for over 20 years, can't understand the pain of those who lost their loved ones, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would.

Also Read | List of Mayors of Mumbai: A Complete Historical Timeline.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Indore today over deaths allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water in the city.

"24-25 people have died due to poisonous water in Indore. The government of Madhya Pradesh, the cabinet of Madhya Pradesh, and our Chief Minister--they are engaged in the politics of blame and counter-blame. There has been BJP rule in the state for over 20 years, around 25 years of BJP-led Municipal Corporation in Indore city, and over 30 years of BJP MP ruling over the Indore constituency. But failed to provide pure (clean) drinking water, and loss of lives occurred here. If these people (BJP) cannot understand that pain, Rahul Gandhi will," Patwari said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh: 2 Kerala Tourists Drown in Tawang’s Sela Lake While Trying To Rescue Companion, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"In PM Narendra Modi's New India, where people cannot even be provided drinking water, there should be questions raised across the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar said that Rahul Gandhi was visiting Indore to understand the incident at the grassroots level and the reasons behind it while extending solidarity to the affected families.

"The purpose of coming to Indore is to express solidarity with the families of the victims of the incident that occurred here and, together with them, to understand at the grassroots level what the reasons behind this incident are- Rahul Gandhi wants to comprehend this. Undoubtedly, this incident is a stain on Indore. The Constitution grants us the right to clean water; it is the municipal corporation's responsibility, but why is it not being provided? It is regarding all these issues that Rahul Gandhi's visit is taking place," Singhar told ANI.

He added that Congress would demand justice and solutions to ensure that Indore receives clean air and clean drinking water on the occasion.

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism, as it claimed several lives and affected many families.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)