Mumbai, January 17: Following a landslide victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which concluded on January 16, Mumbai is poised to appoint its first Mayor in nearly four years. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured 118 out of 227 seats, crossing the majority mark and ending nearly three decades of dominance by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Since the term of the last Mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022, the country's richest civic body has been under the administration of a state-appointed commissioner. With the election results finalised, the city's "First Citizen" is expected to be sworn in within the coming weeks.
The Evolution of the Mayoral Office
The position of the Mayor of Mumbai - historically known as the "President" until 1931 - has seen a transition from colonial-era administrators to some of Maharashtra's most powerful political figures. While the role is largely ceremonial with executive powers resting with the Municipal Commissioner, it remains a prestigious post and a frequent stepping stone for leaders who later become Chief Ministers or Union Ministers. BMC Election Results 2026: BJP, Shiv Sena Achieve ‘Mission Mumbai’, Succeed in Ending 25-Year Thackeray Rule.
List of Notable Mumbai Mayors from 1931 to 2026
The following table highlights the figures who have led the BMC since the designation of "Mayor" was officially adopted.
|1
|J. B. Boman Behram
|1931
|1932
|2
|V. N. Chandavarkar
|1932
|1933
|3
|Moreshwar Chintaman Javle
|1933
|1934
|4
|Hoosenally Rahimtoola
|1934
|1935
|5
|Khurshed Nariman
|1935
|1936
|6
|Jamnadas M. Mehta
|1936
|1937
|7
|Elijah Moses Rajpurker
|1937
|1938
|8
|Sultan M. Chinoy
|1938
|1939
|9
|Behram N. Karanjia
|1939
|1940
|10
|Mathooradas Tricamjee
|1940
|1941
|11
|Joseph A. Collaco
|1941
|1942
|12
|Yusuf Meherally
|1942
|1943
|13
|M. D. D. Gilder
|1943
|1943
|14
|Minoo Masani
|1943
|1944
|15
|Nagindas T. Master
|1944
|1945
|16
|Joseph Alban D'Souza
|1945
|1946
|17
|Mohamedbhoy I. M. Rowjee
|1946
|1947
|18
|A. P. Sabavala
|1947
|1948
|19
|M. U. Mascarenhas
|1948
|1949
|20
|S. K. Patil
|1949
|1952
|21
|Ganpatishankar N. Desai
|1952
|1953
|22
|P. A. Dias
|1953
|1954
|23
|Dahyabhai Patel
|1954
|1955
|24
|N. C. Pupala
|1955
|1956
|25
|Sulochana Modi
|1956
|1956
|26
|Abdul Kader Salebhoy
|1956
|1957
|27
|Simon C. Fernandes
|1957
|1957
|28
|M. V. Donde
|1957
|1958
|29
|S. S. Mirajkar
|1958
|1959
|30
|P. T. Borale
|1959
|1960
|31
|Vishnuprasad N. Desai
|1960
|1961
|32
|V. B. Worlikar
|1961
|1962
|33
|N. N. Shah
|1962
|1963
|34
|E. A. Bandookwala
|1963
|1964
|35
|B. P. Divgi
|1964
|1965
|36
|M. Madhavan
|1965
|1966
|37
|S. R. Patkar
|1966
|1967
|38
|J. Leon D'Souza
|1967
|1968
|39
|R. N. Kulkarni
|1968
|1969
|40
|J. K. Joshi
|1969
|1970
|41
|S. G. Patel
|1970
|1971
|42
|Hemchandra Gupte
|1971
|1972
|43
|R. K. Ganatra
|1972
|1973
|44
|Sudhir Joshi
|1973
|1974
|45
|B. K. Boman-Behram
|1974
|1975
|46
|N. D. Mehta
|1975
|1976
|47
|Manohar Joshi
|1976
|1977
|48
|Murli Deora
|1977
|1978
|49
|Wamanrao Mahadik
|1978
|1978
|50
|R. K. Chimbulkar
|1978
|1980
|51
|Baburao H. Shete
|1980
|1981
|52
|A. U. Memon
|1981
|1982
|53
|P. S. Pai
|1982
|1983
|54
|M. H. Bedi
|1983
|1984
|55
|Chhagan Bhujbal
|1985
|1986
|56
|Dattaji Nalawade
|1986
|1987
|57
|Ramesh Prabhoo
|1987
|1988
|58
|C. S. Padwal
|1988
|1989
|59
|Sharad N. Acharya
|1989
|1990
|(55)
|Chhagan Bhujbal
|1990
|1991
|60
|Diwakar Raote
|1991
|1992
|61
|Chandrakant Handore
|1992
|1993
|62
|R. R. Singh
|1993
|1994
|63
|Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar
|1994
|1995
|64
|R. T. Kadam
|1995
|1996
|65
|Milind Vaidya
|1996
|1997
|66
|Vishakha Raut
|1997
|1998
|67
|Nandu Satam
|1998
|1999
|68
|Hareshwar Patil
|29 April 1999
|5 March 2002
|69
|Mahadeo Deole
|6 March 2002
|17 February 2005
|70
|Datta Dalvi
|18 February 2005
|9 March 2007
|71
|Shubha Raul
|10 March 2007
|30 November 2009
|72
|Shraddha Jadhav
|1 December 2009
|8 March 2012
|73
|Sunil Prabhu
|9 March 2012
|8 September 2014
|74
|Snehal Ambekar
|9 September 2014
|8 March 2017
|75
|Vishwanath Mahadeshwar
|9 March 2017
|21 November 2019
|76
|Kishori Pednekar
|22 November 2019
|8 March 2022
It is worth noting that in the recently concluded BMC Elections 2026, whose results were announced on Friday, January 16, four former mayors - Kishori Pednekar, Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut and Milind Vaidya - emerged victorious along with three former deputy mayors. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: BJP Emerges Single-Largest Party in Most Civic Bodies Across State.
A Historic Political Realignment
The 2026 results mark a watershed moment for Mumbai's civic politics. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, effectively dismantling the "Thackeray Fortress" that had stood since 1997. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the next Mayor will represent the Mahayuti's vision of a "development-focused Mumbai," moving away from the identity-based politics of previous decades.
Why the Post of Mumbai's Mayor Vacant
The delay in BMC elections was primarily due to legal disputes over ward delimitation and OBC reservations, alongside the political upheaval in the state following the split of the original Shiv Sena in 2022. During this period, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani functioned as the sole administrator. The restoration of an elected body is expected to accelerate pending infrastructure projects, including the next phases of the Coastal Road and Mumbai Metro.
