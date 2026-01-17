Mumbai, January 17: Following a landslide victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which concluded on January 16, Mumbai is poised to appoint its first Mayor in nearly four years. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured 118 out of 227 seats, crossing the majority mark and ending nearly three decades of dominance by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Since the term of the last Mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022, the country's richest civic body has been under the administration of a state-appointed commissioner. With the election results finalised, the city's "First Citizen" is expected to be sworn in within the coming weeks.

The Evolution of the Mayoral Office

The position of the Mayor of Mumbai - historically known as the "President" until 1931 - has seen a transition from colonial-era administrators to some of Maharashtra's most powerful political figures. While the role is largely ceremonial with executive powers resting with the Municipal Commissioner, it remains a prestigious post and a frequent stepping stone for leaders who later become Chief Ministers or Union Ministers. BMC Election Results 2026: BJP, Shiv Sena Achieve ‘Mission Mumbai’, Succeed in Ending 25-Year Thackeray Rule.

List of Notable Mumbai Mayors from 1931 to 2026

The following table highlights the figures who have led the BMC since the designation of "Mayor" was officially adopted.

1 J. B. Boman Behram 1931 1932 2 V. N. Chandavarkar 1932 1933 3 Moreshwar Chintaman Javle 1933 1934 4 Hoosenally Rahimtoola 1934 1935 5 Khurshed Narim an 1935 1936 6 Jamnadas M. Mehta 1936 1937 7 Elijah Moses Rajpurker 1937 1938 8 Sultan M. Chinoy 1938 1939 9 Behram N. Karanjia 1939 1940 10 Mathooradas Tricamjee 1940 1941 11 Joseph A. Collaco 1941 1942 12 Yusuf Meherally 1942 1943 13 M. D. D. Gilder 1943 1943 14 Minoo Masani 1943 1944 15 Nagindas T. Master 1944 1945 16 Joseph Alban D'Souza 1945 1946 17 Mohamedbhoy I. M. Rowjee 1946 1947 18 A. P. Sabavala 1947 1948 19 M. U. Mascarenhas 1948 1949 20 S. K. Patil 1949 1952 21 Ganpatishankar N. Desai 1952 1953 22 P. A. Dias 1953 1954 23 Dahyabhai Patel 1954 1955 24 N. C. Pupala 1955 1956 25 Sulochana Modi 1956 1956 26 Abdul Kader Salebhoy 1956 1957 27 Simon C. Fernandes 1957 1957 28 M. V. Donde 1957 1958 29 S. S. Mirajkar 1958 1959 30 P. T. Borale 1959 1960 31 Vishnuprasad N. Desai 1960 1961 32 V. B. Worlikar 1961 1962 33 N. N. Shah 1962 1963 34 E. A. Bandookwala 1963 1964 35 B. P. Divgi 1964 1965 36 M. Madhavan 1965 1966 37 S. R. Patkar 1966 1967 38 J. Leon D'Souza 1967 1968 39 R. N. Kulkarni 1968 1969 40 J. K. Joshi 1969 1970 41 S. G. Patel 1970 1971 42 Hemchandra Gupte 1971 1972 43 R. K. Ganatra 1972 1973 44 Sudhir Joshi 1973 1974 45 B. K. Boman-Behram 1974 1975 46 N. D. Mehta 1975 1976 47 Manohar Joshi 1976 1977 48 Murli Deora 1977 1978 49 Wamanrao Mahadik 1978 1978 50 R. K. Chimbulkar 1978 1980 51 Baburao H. Shete 1980 1981 52 A. U. Memon 1981 1982 53 P. S. Pai 1982 1983 54 M. H. Bedi 1983 1984 55 Chhagan Bhujbal 1985 1986 56 Dattaji Nalawade 1986 1987 57 Ramesh Prabhoo 1987 1988 58 C. S. Padwal 1988 1989 59 Sharad N. Acharya 1989 1990 (55) Chhagan Bhujbal 1990 1991 60 Diwakar Raote 1991 1992 61 Chandrakant Handore 1992 1993 62 R. R. Singh 1993 1994 63 Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar 1994 1995 64 R. T. Kadam 1995 1996 65 Milind Vaidya 1996 1997 66 Vishakha Raut 1997 1998 67 Nandu Satam 1998 1999 68 Hareshwar Patil 29 April 1999 5 March 2002 69 Mahadeo Deole 6 March 2002 17 February 2005 70 Datta Dalvi 18 February 2005 9 March 2007 71 Shubha Raul 10 March 2007 30 November 2009 72 Shraddha Jadhav 1 December 2009 8 March 2012 73 Sunil Prabhu 9 March 2012 8 September 2014 74 Snehal Ambekar 9 September 2014 8 March 2017 75 Vishwanath Mahadeshwar 9 March 2017 21 November 2019 76 Kishori Pednekar 22 November 2019 8 March 2022

It is worth noting that in the recently concluded BMC Elections 2026, whose results were announced on Friday, January 16, four former mayors - Kishori Pednekar, Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut and Milind Vaidya - emerged victorious along with three former deputy mayors. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: BJP Emerges Single-Largest Party in Most Civic Bodies Across State.

A Historic Political Realignment

The 2026 results mark a watershed moment for Mumbai's civic politics. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, effectively dismantling the "Thackeray Fortress" that had stood since 1997. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the next Mayor will represent the Mahayuti's vision of a "development-focused Mumbai," moving away from the identity-based politics of previous decades.

Why the Post of Mumbai's Mayor Vacant

The delay in BMC elections was primarily due to legal disputes over ward delimitation and OBC reservations, alongside the political upheaval in the state following the split of the original Shiv Sena in 2022. During this period, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani functioned as the sole administrator. The restoration of an elected body is expected to accelerate pending infrastructure projects, including the next phases of the Coastal Road and Mumbai Metro.

